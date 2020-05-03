BancorpSouth Bank Has $6.10 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

