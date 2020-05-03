BancorpSouth Bank Has $969,000 Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

BancorpSouth Bank cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,239. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

