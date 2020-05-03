BancorpSouth Bank Increases Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 893.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,831,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

