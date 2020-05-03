BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

