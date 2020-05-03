BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil accounts for approximately 2.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank owned 0.98% of Murphy Oil worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 3.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

