BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,332,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,122,000 after purchasing an additional 401,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,326,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,199. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on K. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

