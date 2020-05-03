BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 2,869,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,450. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

