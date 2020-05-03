BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.09. 1,538,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.50 and a 200-day moving average of $298.06. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James downgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.