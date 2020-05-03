BancorpSouth Bank Invests $1.69 Million in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 4,095,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

