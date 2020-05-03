BancorpSouth Bank Invests $1.69 Million in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 4,095,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
