BancorpSouth Bank Invests $2.01 Million in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in EOG Resources by 19.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 5,699,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.