BancorpSouth Bank Invests $2.03 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MTN traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.91.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

