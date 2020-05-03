BancorpSouth Bank Invests $3.55 Million in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in 3M by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

