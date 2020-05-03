BancorpSouth Bank Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.