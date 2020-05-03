Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Bancorpsouth Bank accounts for about 2.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,547,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,645,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after buying an additional 571,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. 524,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

