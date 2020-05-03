BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 219 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Icon were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.15. 338,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,914. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

