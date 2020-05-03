BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 69,527 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 554.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 392,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,786,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,018. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

