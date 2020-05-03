BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 8,692 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.09% of Umpqua worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Umpqua by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,848,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

