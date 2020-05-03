BancorpSouth Bank Purchases New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comerica by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

