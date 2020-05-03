BancorpSouth Bank Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

