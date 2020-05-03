BancorpSouth Bank Sells 56 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.09. 2,064,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,433. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

