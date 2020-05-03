Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 3,750 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 7.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $85.54. 6,150,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

