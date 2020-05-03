Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 3M comprises 5.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

MMM traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. 2,926,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

