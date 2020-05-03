Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 3,959 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up about 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,854.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after buying an additional 1,298,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 121,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 66,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,714. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

