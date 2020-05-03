Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

