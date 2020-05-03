Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 660 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

