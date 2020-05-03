Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNKXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Bankia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankia currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNKXF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

