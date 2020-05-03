Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BAX traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,714. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

