Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

