Beldex (BDX) Reaches Market Cap of $40.53 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $40.53 million and $61,690.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000171 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

