Berenberg Bank Lowers CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

CRNCY remained flat at $$2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

