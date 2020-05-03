Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Aker BP ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

