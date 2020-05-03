Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRITVIC PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get BRITVIC PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 6,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.