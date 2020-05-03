BidaskClub Downgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Buy

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $187.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,286.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,772,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,662. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

