BidaskClub Downgrades Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Sell

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 3,653,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $127,826.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $212,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,350.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,699. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

