BidaskClub Downgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Hold

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 275,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,426,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,252.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

