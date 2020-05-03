BidaskClub Downgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Buy

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.
TRIL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
