BidaskClub Downgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Buy

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

TRIL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

