BidaskClub Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of AGIO traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

