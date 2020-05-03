BidaskClub Lowers CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Strong Sell

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. 49,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. CorVel has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $65,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,545 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 225.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CorVel by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

