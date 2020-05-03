BidaskClub Upgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 216,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,287. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

