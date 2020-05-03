BidaskClub Upgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Hold

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.80. 208,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,905. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $500.93. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total value of $86,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,997,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 127,656 shares valued at $41,837,887. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

