Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.09. 1,538,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.06. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

