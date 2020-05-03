Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.09. 1,538,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average is $298.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

