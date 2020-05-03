Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.08-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-82 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.28 million.Blackline also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

