BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Increased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 4.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.16. The stock had a trading volume of 526,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

