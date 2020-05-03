Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 216,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.