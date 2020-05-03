Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post $29.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $104.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.89 million to $140.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.52 million, with estimates ranging from $88.49 million to $162.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 890,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 434,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,185. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

