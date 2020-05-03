Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Position Lowered by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises about 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $15,300,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 409,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $171,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

