Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $60.26. 15,581,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239,598. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

