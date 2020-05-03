British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BTLCY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 104,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

