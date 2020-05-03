Brokerages Anticipate Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($8.37). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Bitauto’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BITA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 129,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 322,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 138,027 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 265,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 384,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.63. 154,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,636. The company has a market cap of $884.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bitauto has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

